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House of Etretat
By AWA Community collaboration,5 days ago
On a street named for one literary giant sits the former home of another. Rue Guy de Maupassant in Étretat became an unlikely literary address when short story master Guy de Maupassant built his Mediterranean-style villa, La Guillette, here in 1882–1883. Seeking a retreat in the Norman town where he had spent much of his childhood, he found a place to entertain friends and write some of his best-known works, including Bel-Ami and Pierre et Jean. Decades later, mystery writer Maurice Leblanc settled at number 15, in a house he first rented in 1915 and purchased in 1918. There, with views of Étretat’s dramatic chalk cliffs, he continued developing the adventures of gentleman thief Arsène Lupin.