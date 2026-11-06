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Denver Broncos road matchup vs. Panthers features heavyweight battle
By Cody Roark,8 days ago
The Denver Broncos are working towards earning their bye week next week, and in order to do that, they’ve got to face a scrappy Panthers team in order to move to 7-2. Sunday’s game features a heavyweight battle between Patrick Surtain II and Tet McMillan. You’ll get an insight into that, Alex Singleton’s big month in October, Sean Payton’s special nomination, and good news on the injury report.