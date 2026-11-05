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Papa Johns bets local marketing shift will blunt promotional pressures
By Alicia Kelso,7 days ago
Papa Johns' recent sales slide has cost the chain market share losses, but not just to category leader Domino’s. Regional chains, like Jet’s — which experienced an 11.5% increase in sales last year while the pizza category was otherwise negative — and convenience stores like Casey’s and 7-Eleven, which have recently upgraded their pizzas, have also made some dents.