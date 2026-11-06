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PREVIEW: Homestead a homecoming for many drivers looking to close the 2026 season strong
8 days ago
Friday, November 6, 2026 (Green Flag 7:51 P.M. ET, FS1) Chase Race 7 of 7 (Season Finale) NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Homestead. 2025 Last-Place Finisher (March): Stephen Mallozzi. NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP. 1st) #11-Kaden Honeycutt. 2nd) #34-Layne Riggs (-20) LASTCAR CHAMPIONSHIP. Clayton Green, the current leader in the 2026 LASTCAR...