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Football Looks to Clinch Sole Possession of PSAC East Title Versus Millersville
By Connor Glunt, Director of Athletic Communications,6 days ago
Record: 7-1, 5-0 (PSAC East) Record: 1-8, 0-5 (PSAC East) Last Meeting: W, 45-21 (Nov. 8, 2025) Largest Margin: +59 (66-7, Nov. 9, 2013) EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — With a share of the PSAC East title already clinched, the Warriors are looking to claim the championship all for themselves this weekend. A win at Millersville is all that stands in their way between that and an undefeated 6-0 record in conference play, their first since 1982.