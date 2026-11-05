undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seniors On a Mission with Stacy Shewey of Hands4Life
6 days ago
“Seniors On A Mission” showcases leaders who go the extra mile every day. Each person we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire, and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages, and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and Adrienne Talbert, talk with Stacy Shewey.