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Guilderland’s rural character has real value — our planning decisions must recognize it
8 days ago
What makes Guilderland such a desirable place to live? Certainly, its proximity to Albany, its schools, and its convenient location are important. But equally important are the rural landscapes, scenic vistas, open spaces, and residential neighborhoods that distinguish our community from the increasingly commercialized areas surrounding us. These characteristics are...