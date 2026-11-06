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Georgia Goes Blue
By Jacey Lariscey,8 days ago
For the first time in United States history, an African American woman has been elected Governor. Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), both the first African American and female governor of Georgia, won against Rick Jackson (R) in the 2026 gubernatorial-midterm elections. Bottoms received 2,271,388 votes while Jackson received 1,908,837 votes. This is the first time since Roy Barnes was elected in 1998 that Georgia has had a Democrat governor.