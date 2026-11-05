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Experts call for streamlined EU AI framework, urge greater literacy
By Ferdous Al-Faruque,7 days ago
BARCELONA – Experts called for a more streamlined framework for artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare products in Europe and urged regulatory professionals to increase their AI literacy, while cautioning against overreliance on the technology, during a panel discussion at the RAPS AI in Regulatory Conference. Regulatory framework. Leander Vranken,...