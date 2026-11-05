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Euro Roundup: MDCG shares guidance on clinical evidence for orphan in vitro diagnostics
By Nick Paul Taylor,7 days ago
The Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) has published guidance on how clinical evidence requirements apply to orphan in vitro diagnostics (IVDs). Orphan IVDs are used in rare diseases or circumstances, for example, to test for uncommon intoxications. The rarity of the diseases and circumstances creates challenges for organizations needing to comply with the IVD Regulation (IVDR), which requires test developers to have a sufficient amount and quality of data to inform a qualified assessment of safety, performance, and clinical benefit.