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National Weather Service launches more weather balloons increasing accuracy
By Angela Schilling,8 days ago
Weather balloons are typically launched twice a day, in the morning and afternoon but due to budget cuts in early 2025, some local National Weather Service offices in the United States had to cut back. Weather balloons play a role in forecast models, as their data is fed into the system. The balloons measure things such as temperature and relative humidity.