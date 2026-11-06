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Arizona voters pass measure labeling cartels as terrorists: What it means for the border
By Karina Bazarte,8 days ago
YUMA, AZ (AZFamily) — Arizona voters approved Proposition 317 in Tuesday’s election, officially designating transnational drug cartels as terrorist organizations under state law. The legislatively referred ballot measure directs the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to use everything within its power to address threats posed by cartels. However,...