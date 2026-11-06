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Scientists Spent 7 Years Studying Moth Wings and Discovered Something Unexpected
By Florida Museum of Natural History,8 days ago
A search to change the patterns on moth wings uncovered something unexpected: wider tails, suggesting that evolution may reshape insects’ defenses by modifying features they already possess. A luna moth’s leaf-like wings help it escape the notice of predators that hunt by sight. Other giant silk moths display prominent...