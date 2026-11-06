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Uncompromising: Ball and Buck’s collaborations with bestselling author Jack Carr are what outdoor retail dreams are made of
By Mark D McKee,8 days ago
The steam was how I knew it was done. Making food over an open flame feels different than making it on the stove at home. There is a feeling of ancient skill, an ability to survive on very little. You have dispensed with the comfort of the modern world and taken yourself back to the way ancient man made their food over a flame with wood gathered from the forest and minimal ingredients. At least, that is how it feels until I use my modern multitool to flip the steak on the cast iron skillet I placed over the fire I made with a modern lighter. Look, I am all about remembering who we used to be, but that doesn’t mean I want to dispense with ALL the comfort or the tools of today. Camping is one of the last activities of the modern family where you can leave all screens behind. And when I hit the woods, I like to go all out with something that will last me. Quality. Ruggedness. Dependability. Things that keep me taken care of. That is why I love Ball and Buck.