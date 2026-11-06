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Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend November 6 – November 8
8 days ago
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Led by energetic dhol player Sunny Jain, Red Baraat returns to The Barns for an electric show! Last year saw the band performing with Ed Sheeran on Netflix’s One Shot and releasing their 2025 album Bhangra Rangeela. Red Baraat fuses hard-driving North Indian Punjabi rhythms with Hip Hop, jazz, funk, and Go-Go beats, earning them a reputation from NPR as “the best party band [they’ve] seen in years.”