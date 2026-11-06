undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Go Metro to Corita Day Festival and the best fall events in Los Angeles: November 6-8
By Keith Bryant,8 days ago
November opens with a mix of art, music and sports across Los Angeles. Corita Day Festival fills the SCI-Arc campus in Little Tokyo with art-making and live music, Self Help Graphics celebrates its 53rd Día de los Muertos in Boyle Heights, and the Lakers, Kings, Chargers, and Clippers are all home. Metro can get you there. Here’s what’s happening.