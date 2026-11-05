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Wednesday’s Veterans Day observance to feature USCG commander as guest speaker
By Christopher Haraden,7 days ago
The town’s annual Veterans Day observance is an opportunity for residents to come together to honor the service and sacrifice of all veterans while recognizing the continuing contributions they make to our community. The Town of Hull invites residents, veterans, families, and visitors to attend the community’s annual Veterans...