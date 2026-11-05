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MCAS results reveal ‘moderate’ progress toward academic goals, reduced absenteeism since 2022
By Christopher Haraden,7 days ago
School administrators this week presented the 2026 Hull Public Schools Accountability and MCAS Assessment results to the school committee, maintaining an overall official “not requiring assistance or intervention” and demonstrating “moderate progress toward targets,” Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Christine Cappadona reported. “We’re here to outline significant achievements.” Another accomplishment is a decrease in absenteeism schoolwide.