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5,491 Hull voters went to the polls in Tuesday’s state election
By Christopher Haraden,7 days ago
A total of 5,491 Hull voters headed to the polls during Tuesday’s state election, choosing to re-elect the incumbents in the contests for governor, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Attorney General, treasurer, auditor, and Secretary of State, among others. The town’s two delegates to Beacon Hill – Representative Joan Meschino and Senator Patrick O’Connor – were unopposed.
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