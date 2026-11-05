undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DCR accepting feedback on floodproofing strategies for the Nantasket Reservation
By Christopher Haraden,7 days ago
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation is accepting feedback until November 30 on its Flood Resilience Adaptation Strategies report aimed at reducing flooding along Nantasket Avenue and Hull Shore Drive. The strategies being considered for the state-controlled property, known as the Nantasket Reservation, include changing traffic patterns, relocating buildings,...