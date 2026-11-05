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HRA allows additional sauna for winter season, discusses process for park design RFP
By Christopher Haraden,7 days ago
At its October 26 meeting, the Hull Redevelopment Authority gave Respiro Sauna Co. owner Karen LaFond approval to install a second sauna, a portable “fire pit,” and a wind barrier at her request after accepting her bid to continue operating a sauna in the off-season starting October 13 at its last meeting following a successful summer season. She was asked to come back to go over the added amenities she requested.