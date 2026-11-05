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Ridgeland's Whitney Lipscomb launches 2027 Mississippi Secretary of State campaign
By Staff Reports,7 days ago
Ridgeland resident Whitney Lipscomb announced her candidacy for Mississippi Secretary of State in the 2027 Republican primary. A former Deputy Attorney General under Lynn Fitch and Deputy Chief of Staff for former Governor Phil Bryant, Lipscomb will focus on keeping Mississippi’s elections secure, streamlining business filings, and cutting unnecessary red tape across the state.
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