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Weather & Atmospheric Forecast for November 6th
By Dennis Mattinson,8 days ago
Owens Valley / Mammoth Lakes / Mono County / Death Valley. Dennis Mattinson / Weather & Atmospheric Forecaster. Our high pressure should keep us dry through the weekend, with very comfortable temperatures. Dry weather continues Monday and Tuesday. By Veterans Day and looking longer range, we can see a trough building in the Pacific, with precipitation chances possible thereafter. I will keep my eye on this for you. Until we see something more concrete, “Have a Great Go Do It Weekend”..DMATT.