undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Meridian Group International, Inc. and CLC Foundation partnership puts technology within reach for 100 students
6 days ago
The College of Lake County (CLC) Foundation celebrated a continued commitment to student success on Oct. 23, as Meridian Group International, Inc. donated 100 Dell laptops and backpacks, valued at more than $40,000. Awarded to 100 eligible students, the devices provide essential technology for completing coursework, accessing online learning resources and pursuing academic and career goals.