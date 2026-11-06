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Hall’s AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Review 11.4.26
By Thomas Hall,8 days ago
Location: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida. It’s Blood & Guts and what else do you really need? This is AEW’s version of WarGames and they’ll be having a men’s and women’s edition. While the WWE version is often obsessed with the weapons and such, this is going to be about the violence and, well, the blood. That should be enough to cover things so let’s get to it.