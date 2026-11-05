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Scheduled Maintenance: Utility Phone and Online Payment System
8 days ago
The City of Killeen has been notified by Selectron of scheduled system maintenance that may temporarily affect its utility payment phone and online service. The maintenance is scheduled from 8 PM to 2 AM Central time (9 PM to 3 AM Eastern) on Thursday, Nov. 5. During this time, callers and online users may experience brief, intermittent interruptions to the service as system updates are applied.