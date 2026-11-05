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Ravens place QBs Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley on injured reserve
By Nikhil Mehta,7 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens placed quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve on Thursday ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson is set to undergo thumb surgery with discouraging reports but no firm timeline from the team regarding his potential return later this year. Huntley’s turf toe is thought to be season-ending, though again, the Ravens have yet to confirm. Both will miss a minimum of four games after landing on IR, making them eligible to return after Baltimore’s Week 13 bye.