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Shelby County Varsity Football Scores for Week 11 (Final)
By Composed by J.J. Ford,8 days ago
November 5, 2026 - Week 11 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores. Center: https://www.youtube.com/live/lBycsP_eFYA?si=pGXuzjEsuRHj4c4Z. Shelbyville: https://www.youtube.com/live/tjTEEKfYJNM?si=XruHpdKmVN7nt_Ng. Timpson:. ***Scores will be updated on this page and SCT’s Facebook page. Refresh page to see updates. Last update time will be notated in headline.