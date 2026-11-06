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Upbeat Outlook from Maersk Fails to Win Over Investors
8 days ago
Maersk, which has long been considered a bellwether for the industry as the largest publicly traded company in the sector, issued a very positive update. The company, which has been slower to grow its ocean fleet while focusing on its logistics businesses, failed to win over investors, who sent the stock tumbling today 6.4 percent, more than twice the decline of the Dow Jones Average.