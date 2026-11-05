undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ammonia-Powered Bulk Carrier Takes on Green Fuel in Australian First
By Mike Schuler,7 days ago
Australia has completed its first green ammonia bunkering operation involving an ammonia-powered bulk carrier, marking another step toward bringing alternative fuels into commercial shipping. The operation took place earlier this week at the Port of Port Hedland in Western Australia, where the 300-meter Mineral Europa received certified green ammonia from...