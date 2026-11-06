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One Seafarer Reported Killed in Strike on a Tanker off Qatar
8 days ago
A Greek product tanker has been damaged and one crewmember reportedly killed in an attack in the central Arabian Gulf, according to multiple open-source and security consultancy accounts. The strike location is far from the Strait of Hormuz, consistent with an apparent Iranian strategy to attack targets outside of the American security umbrella around the Musandam Peninsula.