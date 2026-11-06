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The Wire: Berkeley food company cofounded by Jennifer Garner recalls snack bars after toddlers choked on them
By Berkeleyside Staff,8 days ago
Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. Once Upon a Farm, a Berkeley-based food company cofounded by actress Jennifer Garner, has recalled its Tractor Wheels toddler snack bars after reports that the product can create a potentially dangerous choking hazard. (SF Chronicle) Catapult Books is...