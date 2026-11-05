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Volunteers Needed: Help Bring the Holiday Parade to Life
6 days ago
The Downtown Asheville Holiday Parade is almost here, and we need your help to make it happen. Behind every float, marching group, and cheering crowd is a team of volunteers keeping things safe, organized, and joyful. Whether you have a few hours or a full afternoon, there is a role for you. Volunteers help with parade line-up, route support, crowd guidance, and day-of logistics. No experience is needed. We will provide a brief orientation and everything you need to get started.
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