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Unvaccinated Jefferson County Resident Is Pennsylvania’s Sixth Measles Death of 2026
By Philadelphia Weekly News,6 days ago
An unvaccinated resident of Jefferson County has died of measles, the sixth measles-associated death in Pennsylvania this year, NBC10 reported. The state Department of Health confirmed the death on Wednesday. The person tested positive for measles before dying. The department reported the death to the Centers for Disease Control and...