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Lifelong resilience connects donor with students
By Virginia Tech News,3 days ago
For Barbara Stulb-Heffner ’77, the academic challenges of her first year at Virginia Tech could have been setbacks. Instead, they unlocked a level of motivation that defined her life and inspired the Stulb-Heffner ’77 Motivation Matters Scholarship, a scholarship that supports students who demonstrate academic improvement despite difficulties and setbacks.