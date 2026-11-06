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California District Attorneys Association condemns Governor Newsom’s mass commutation of death sentences
By swilliams,8 days ago
The California District Attorneys Association today strongly condemned Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute all 548 death sentences in California, calling the unprecedented action a profound disregard for the decisions of juries and judges, the rights of crime victims and the repeatedly expressed will of California voters. The governor’s...