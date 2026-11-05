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Introducing: Piaget Andy Warhol ‘Camouflage’—Pop Art Hidden in Sodalite, Turquoise and Gold
By From the Editor,5 days ago
Piaget returns to its Warhol license with the Andy Warhol ‘Camouflage’ Limited Edition, an 18K white gold cushion watch whose dial transforms the artist’s camouflage motif into stone-and-gold marquetry. Limited to 86 pieces, a nod to the year of the artwork, it is the Maison’s second collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, following the 2025 ‘Collage’.