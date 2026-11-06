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A local elected official rides the ‘blue wave’ to a celebratory election night party in Sacramento.
By Sara Rubin,8 days ago
How did you spend your Tuesday night? Sara Rubin here, coming up for air after a busy election reporting cycle here at the Weekly. Our small but mighty reporting team fanned out to various election watch parties on Nov. 3, filing stories late in the evening just in time for our Wednesday morning print deadline. (Many more stories have since been posted online with the results of more local elections.)
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