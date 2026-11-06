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LSU targets slope erosion in new push to safeguard historic Campus Mounds
By Leah Williams,8 days ago
BATON ROUGE — LSU plans to restore and protect the historic Campus Mounds, built by Indigenous people thousands of years ago. The two 17-foot-tall earthen mounds sit in the heart of LSU's campus. Early blueprints showed the structures circled to emphasize their significance, and visitors could freely climb on them until the university restricted access in 2010.
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