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Rethinking Bonds: Experts Urge Retirees to Reevaluate ‘Safe’ Investment Strategies
By Nichole Gomez,8 days ago
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) — As traditional approaches to retirement investing face new scrutiny, financial experts are urging retirees to reconsider their reliance on bonds as "safe" assets. On ABC-7’s Smart Money segment, ABC-7's Nichole Gomez spoke with Patrick Romero of Mirau Capital Management about the evolving role of bonds and the importance of understanding risk in today’s market.