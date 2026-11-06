undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IMAX's CEO doesn't understand the Cliff Booth hubbub
By Matt Schimkowitz,8 days ago
To screen or not to screen? For movie theaters, who are weighing whether to program Netflix’s Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth, that is the question. Over the past week, Cinemark, Regal, and smaller theaters have publicly declined to play the film because, they say, they don’t want to cut the legs off The Hunger Games: Sunrise Of The Reaping, which opens two weeks earlier. Not everyone agrees. Put IMAX down for not really understanding the problem.