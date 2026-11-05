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Hollywood Smothers Out for Season: What the Torn MCL Means for Texas Futures and the Missouri Spread
By Andrew Elmquist,8 days ago
Texas running back Hollywood Smothers will miss the rest of the 2026 season with a torn MCL, a blow that lands at the worst possible moment for a Longhorns team with two losses and its College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The injury, first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos and confirmed by 247Sports, came to light Thursday and follows a week in which Texas lost several key players during a 31-3 win over Mississippi State. Smothers is already ruled out for Saturday’s noon ET game at Missouri, which both teams’ fan bases view as a near-elimination game for the playoff.