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Carson Wentz Will Start Monday Night Football vs. Bills as Kyler Murray Is Ruled Out With Hamstring Strain
By Max Gilson,6 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are turning to Carson Wentz on the biggest stage of their season. Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Thursday that the veteran quarterback will start Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, with Kyler Murray ruled out by a hamstring strain and considered week-to-week. It sets up a primetime collision between two 6-1 teams, with Minnesota’s offense suddenly in the hands of a backup who has already helped win two games this year.