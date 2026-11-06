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Former Las Cruces teacher Wyatt Cornelius sentenced to two years in prison
By Organ Mountain News,8 days ago
LAS CRUCES - Former Camino Real Middle School teacher and coach Wyatt Cornelius was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges involving sexually inappropriate electronic communications with a student. District Judge Richard M. Jacquez imposed the sentence in Third Judicial District Court. Cornelius, 43,...
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