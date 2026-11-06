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Miami vs Notre Dame Preview: Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
By Mike Noblin,8 days ago
The biggest game of the college football season so far lands in South Bend on Saturday night. No. 1 Miami (8-0, 6-0 ACC) travels to face No. 11 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff rankings (No. 4 in the AP poll) at Notre Dame Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on site, and the stakes are enormous for both programs after last season’s 27-24 Miami win in the opener helped send the Hurricanes to the national title game while the Irish missed the playoff field entirely.