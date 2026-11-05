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Polymarket Promo Code: Deposit $10 for Trading Credits on Jaguars vs. Ravens TNF
By Adam Hutchinson,4 days ago
The Polymarket Promo Code offer rewards new users who deposit just $10 with trading credits, and tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens is a natural place to put them to work. Kickoff is 8:15 PM ET at M&T Bank Stadium on Prime Video, with the Jaguars sitting as roughly 9-point road favorites against a Ravens team that has lost its franchise quarterback.