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Ravens Trade for Jacoby Brissett: How the Cardinals Deal Reshapes Baltimore’s Odds After Lamar Jackson Injury
By Jason Martinak,5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are finalizing a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal is expected to be completed this weekend, and Brissett is slated to make his Ravens debut on Monday Night Football in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. For a Baltimore team whose futures prices have collapsed over the past week, the move is a bid to keep a season alive that the betting market had largely written off.