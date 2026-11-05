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Miami WR Malachi Toney will undergo ankle surgery, eyeing a CFP return
By Caroline FentonJason Fitz,4 days ago
Miami WR Malachi Toney will undergo ankle surgery, eyeing a CFP return. Yahoo Sports Daily hosts Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz react to the news that Miami's star wide receiver Malachi Toney will undergo ankle surgery that will keep him sidelined for 4-6 weeks. Watch the full episode of Yahoo Sports Daily on YouTube or YahooSports.TV.