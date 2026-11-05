undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From Portugal After 23 Years and a Bitter Split With Jorge Jesus
By Jessica Stone,4 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has walked away from the Portuguese national team for good. The 41-year-old announced his international retirement on Thursday in a five-minute video message, closing a 23-year run that produced six World Cups, a European title and the men’s all-time records for both goals and appearances. The decision comes after a bitter falling-out with coach Jorge Jesus that sent the sport’s most recognizable figure storming out of camp.