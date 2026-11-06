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Jaguars Visit Ravens on Thursday Night Football as Rookie Joe Fagnano Makes First Start
By Jessica Stone,8 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Baltimore for the Week 9 opener on Thursday Night Football, and the story of the night is a quarterback matchup nobody saw coming in September. Trevor Lawrence and a 5-2 Jacksonville team that leads the AFC South by three games will face undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who is making his first career NFL start in prime time for a Ravens team that has lost both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.